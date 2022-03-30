Analyst expects iPhone 14 Pro camera bump to be even bigger

Apple is unlikely to release the iPhone 14 Pro without a camera bump according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a tweet, Kuo shared that the camera bump on the iPhone 14 Pro will be bigger and more prominent than the iPhone 13/12 Pro models as Apple will upgrade the main camera sensor from 12MP to 48MP . Kuo states that the diagonal length of the 48MP sensor will increase by 25-35 per cent while the height will increase by 5-10 per cent.

Rumours about Apple removing the camera bump on the iPhone 14 Pro surfaced in September last year when tipster Dan Prosser shared purported renders that show a new camera module with no bump.

@91Mobiles recently published purported CAD renders of the iPhone 14 Pro which show a square camera bump on the rear and a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout on the front.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.