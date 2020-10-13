Analyst predicts the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 to be the most popular model

As Apple gears up to launch the iPhone 12 lineup, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shares his prediction on which model will be the most popular among consumers.

Kuo expects the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 model to account for 40 - 45 per cent of sales while the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini will account for 20 - 25 per cent.

While 5G connectivity is believed to spur a major upgrade cycle this year, Kuo thinks the price will still be the most important consideration factor for consumers.

While the iPhone 12 mini will be the most affordable model among the four new models, Kuo claims consumers will opt for the bigger screen on the iPhone 12. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 is rumoured to have a base price of US$749 (S$1,000).

If history is any indication, Kuo is probably right. Data provided by Counterpoint Research revealed that the 6.1-inch iPhone XR had been the best-selling smartphone for four consecutive quarters since its debut in 2018.

Another report by Omdia also showed that the iPhone XR was the most popular handset in 2019.

The same can be said about its successor, the iPhone 11.

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared in January that the iPhone 11 was the best-selling iPhone model every week of the holiday quarter.

In a recent report by Omdia, the iPhone 11 was found to be the best-selling smartphone in the first half of 2020.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.