Analyst reveals camera specs of the iPhone 14 Pro

The primary rear camera on the iPhone 14 Pro will receive a significant upgrade next year according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo claims the iPhone 14 Pro will sport a 48MP primary camera on the back, which is a jump from the current 12MP rear camera on the iPhone 12 lineup.

8K video recording is also believed to be supported across the iPhone 14 lineup.

It is possible that the iPhone 14 Pro will output 12MP photos due to a smart scaling algorithm to deliver better image quality. This technique is also known as four-pixel-binning technology, which helps to simulate the performance of a larger pixel at 2.8μm pixel.

Low-light performance is also expected to be better as larger pixels can take in more light. Samsung’s latest 50MP ISOCELL GN2 sensor also has a similar feature.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.