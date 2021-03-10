Analyst shares launch timeline for Apple's mixed reality headset and AR glasses

Apple's foray into mixed reality (MR) and augmented reality (AR) is expected to begin in 2022 and stretch byeond 2030.

Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in his latest research note that there will be three phases for Apple's MR/AR roadmap: MR headset will launch in mid-2022, followed by the AR glasses in 2025, and contact lenses by 2030 to 2040. Kuo's estimated timeline for the MR headset is in line with what JPMorgan and Bloomberg have reported.

Kuo added that prototypes of the MR headset weigh between 200g to 300g, but the final product is expected to be lighter at 100g to 200g with independent computing power and storage. As the MR headset is likely to have a complex design, Kuo says it may be priced around US$1,000 (S$1,350).

For the AR glasses, Kuo says there is currently no prototype. He expects the AR glasses to offer an "optical see-through AR experience" and may integrate with the Apple Car. While Kuo did not provide specific information on the contact lenses, he claims they will bring about the era of "invisible computing".

The Information shared some exclusive information on the MR headset ; it is believed to be an ultra-premium device with a price tag of US$3,000 and have more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements.

ALSO READ: Apple's VR headset could arrive next year

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.