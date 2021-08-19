Analysts say Apple will unveil new iPhones in the third week of September

Word on the street is that Apple will unveil its new iPhones in September this year.

And according to analysts from Wedbush Securities, they believe that Apple will hold an event to announce new iPhones on the third week of September.

Wedbush's note to investors say that supply chain checks put iPhone builds at between 130 and 150 million units. And it is believed that the new iPhone is said to account for between 35per cent to 45per cent of third-quarter builds.

Therefore, Wedbush is confident that the new iPhones will be unveiled in September rather than later like last year.

Wedbush said:

From a timing perspective, we believe the current iPhone 13 launch is slated for the third week in September.

Wedbush isn't the only one who believes new iPhones will be announced in September. Just a week ago, Trendforce predicted the same.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.