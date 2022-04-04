Android 13 could have a feature that allows 2 telco numbers on one eSIM

Google's rumoured Android 13 feature could benefit consumers who are using two different SIM cards on their phones.

According to Esper, Android 13 could come with a feature that allows two different telco numbers or profiles to be assigned to a single eSIM. This is possible via Multiple Enabled Profiles (MEP), which splits the existing SIM interface into two digital connections.

Google was reportedly granted a patent for MEP two years ago. As there are references to MEP in AOSP and the Android Developers website, it is speculated that MEP support may be integrated into Android 13. However, MEP is platform agnostic and it could be used in iOS and Window devices.

As and when this feature is rolled out, it would remove the need for two eSIMs or a combination of an eSIM and physical SIM. This in turn will create more space for other hardware components such as placing a bigger battery.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.