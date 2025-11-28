Things to do at Anime Fest Asia and Singapore Comic Con 2025

Two of Singapore's biggest pop culture events are set to take place over these two weekends.

Anime Fest Asia (AFA) 2025 is being held at Suntec Singapore Convention Centre from Friday (Nov 28) to Sunday, while Singapore Comic Con (SGCC) 2025 will make its return to the Sands Expo and Convention Centre from Dec 6 to 8.

These expansive conventions will have numerous activities and displays happening simultaneously, which can oftentimes be overwhelming.

If you are stumped on what to do while you're there, here are some things you can look out for.

Anime Fest Asia 2025

AFA 2025 will feature movie screenings, meet-and-greets as well as panels with big names in the anime industry.

A mix of brands such as Bandai and Pentel, indie creators and cosplayers will set up booths in the event's exhibition hall, where attendees can shop for merchandise only available in Singapore and try out new games while enjoying food and beverages.

Ticket prices start at $25 for a one-day, exhibition-only pass at animefestival.asia/afasg25.

1. I Love Anisong Music Festival

"Anisong" stands for "Anime Song", which refers to music made for anime, or by anime voice actors.

The music festival will kick off at 7pm on Friday, with doors opening at 6pm, while Saturday's and Sunday's concerts will begin at 6.30pm.

There will be performances by acts like Japanese rock band Spyair and Sally Amaki from Japanese voice acting idol group 22/7 during the three-night event.

2. Makoto Shinkai film exhibition

Attention all Kimi No Nawa (Your Name) fans!

AFA 2025 will pay tribute to Makoto Shinkai — director of the globally acclaimed film - with an exhibition featuring artwork, merchandise and immersive photo spots.

The exhibit will be based on Your Name, as well as the director's other works such as Suzume and Weathering with You.

3. Showcase by Toho animation

If you enjoy anime like Spy X Family, Jujitsu Kaisen and Apothecary Diaries, you will be in for a treat at Asia's first-ever Toho Animation Experience at AFA 2025.

It will feature an interactive booth, exclusive merchandise, and a special stage programme with voice actors from the studio's popular anime.

Attendees can participate in activities at the interactive booth for a chance to win a tote bag featuring characters like Anya from Spy X Family and Yuji Itadori from Jujitsu Kaisen.

Singapore Comic Con 2025

SGCC 2025 is a celebration of both Western and Asian pop culture.

The event will span basement 2 and level one of Sands Expo and Convention Centre for three days, giving visitors plenty of time to geek out about their favourite games, comics and animated films.

Tickets start at $38 for a one-day pass and can be purchased at singaporecomiccon.com/sgcctickets.

1. Huntrix live experience

Huntrix, the fictional girl group from hit animated film Kpop Demon Hunters, is going to show us how it's done on the main stage of SGCC 2025.

On Dec 5 and 6, attendees can join in to turn the honmoon gold by singing and dancing with Asia's first interactive Huntrix tribute act.

Diehard fans of the film and girl group can also look forward to a meet-and-greet session with the performers afterwards!

This performance is part of a stage programme featuring Godzilla and Ultraman live experiences and an eating contest.

2. Monopoly tournament

The inaugural Monopoly Championship semi and grand finales will be held on Dec 7 at the Tabletop Gaming Zone in basement 2 during SGCC 2025.

While contestants battle it out, visitors can enjoy sessions where they learn to play tabletop games and trade cards.

This year marks Monopoly's 90th anniversary in the market and creator Hasbro has been celebrating the game's iconic legacy all year long.

3. Meet creators of popular comics

Fans of Western comics from Marvel, DC Comics and Image Comics stand a chance to meet and greet the writers and artists behind their favourite stories and characters.

Guests for the SGCC 2025 include American artist Dan Parent, who illustrated Archie Comics, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, the writer of DC's Batman & Robin and Superman, and French artist Bengal - who drew for Marvel's Spider-Gwen.

Feel free to bring along any comic book that you would like these creators to sign!

