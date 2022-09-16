AFA is back physically and for the first time, you can meet-and-greet virtual YouTubers. Here's how

Here's some good news for anime and cosplay fans in the region — Singapore's largest Japanese pop-culture event, Anime Festival Asia (AFA) is back after two years.

This year's edition will return with the theme of AFAVerse and promises to bring a multiverse of fun and excitement to fans and Japanese pop culture enthusiasts.

For the first time, AFA will provide visitors with a game-like experiences with gamified elements incorporated into dedicated festival zones, which includes the return of an expanded Creators Hub — a platform for local creatives to showcase their work.

There will also be the Hololive Meet — a first for Singapore — on Nov 26, an interactive talkshow and a meet-and-greet session with some of the world's most celebrated Vtubers (virtual YouTubers).

The line-up includes Tsunami Watame, Moona Hoshinova, Mori Calliope and Gawr Gura.

Fans of anime music will also be pleased to know that the popular anime music festival, I Love Anisong, will return on Nov 27.

The line-up announced so far has Junna, May'n, Nanawoakari, six-member virtual idol group Nhot Bot and Yuka Nagase.

PHOTO: Anime Festival Asia Singapore

AFA will be held at levels three and four of the Suntec City Convention and Exhibition Centre, from Nov 25 to 27. It will be open from 10am to 8pm daily.

Single-day tickets start from $21 for access to the exhibition, and $32 for access to the exhibition and stage area. It will be available online from Sept 30.

Alternatively, there are two-day VIP ticket packages available now. These packages include meet-and-greet ballot chances for the Hololive Meet, autograph ballot chances for selected I Love Anisong performing artistes, printed autograph posters and more.

