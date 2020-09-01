Anime or model? Japanese artist makes perfect cel-shaded Macross Diorama

Look at the image below and tell us it isn’t a still from the iconic Super Dimension Fortress Macross anime series from 1982:

PHOTO: Twitter/ufjmFR0BF7t5Jq7

Convinced yet? Here’s the zoomed out image:

PHOTO: Twitter/ufjmFR0BF7t5Jq7

Yup, no kidding. This fine piece of work is by Twitter user Annkoromoti, a talented sculptor, modeller and diorama maker from Japan.

If you haven’t caught on yet, this is the iconic VF-1 Valkyrie from the original Macross anime, and what the artist has done here is literally recreate the image of the fighter jet/mecha hybrid sitting in the hangar with a cell-shaded paint job.

https://twitter.com/ufjmFR0BF7t5Jq7/status/1298583065107640320?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E129882493656

Just for show, below are side-by-side comparisons of the VF-1 Valkyrie in the anime and the diorama:

https://twitter.com/ufjmFR0BF7t5Jq7/status/1298579782993494016?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E129865437302

Here’s a closer look at just how detailed the Valkyrie is:

Seriously, if this isn’t talent, then we don’t know what is.

Aside from this sick VF-1 model diorama, Annkoromoti has also done up the VF-1A Super Battroid, also from Macross.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.