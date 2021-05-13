Another report suggests bigger and thicker camera bump for the iPhone 13

The camera bump on the iPhone 13 models is likely to be bigger and thicker.

Leaked schematics of the phones obtained by MacRumours indicate that the chassis will be increased from 7.4mm to 7.57mm. While the slightly thicker chassis may be not noticeable, the new camera bump will be.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are expected to have a camera bump that measures 2.51mm and 3.65mm in thickness respectively. In comparison, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have camera bumps from 1.5mm to 1.7mm.

It is said that the thicker camera bump will prevent the lenses from protruding on the iPhone 13 models.

PHOTO: MacRumours

The size of the camera bump on the iPhone 13 is also said to be redesigned. The iPhone 13 is expected to have a camera bump that measures 29mm x 29mm, while the iPhone 13 Pro has a camera bump that measures 36mm x 37mm.

A bigger camera bump could hint that Apple is bringing the same camera hardware to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is unlike the current iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max where there are differences in specs.

This isn't the first time that we are hearing about bigger camera hardware coming to the iPhone 13 lineup.

EverythingApplePro shared several CADs last month which reveal bigger camera dimensions. MySmartPrice published purported 3D renders of the iPhone 13 that show a new rear camera layout.

Analyst Ming Chi Kuo claimed that the iPhone 13 Pro Max will continue to have the best camera specs among the lineup , and major upgrades are coming to the ultra-wide camera on the Pro models.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 13 lineup in late September.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.