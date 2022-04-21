Another report suggests no built-in S Pen slot on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

The S Pen slot may not come to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 after all.

Tipster @UniverseIce shared that the Galaxy Z Fold4 will not have a built-in S Pen slot as the foldable phone will be "a little smaller and thinner", and "no one likes a brick".

The Galaxy Z Fold3 does not come with a built-in slot for the S Pen, and users have to purchase the S Pen separately. However, there is speculation that the Galaxy Z Fold4 may be bundled with the S Pen.

Naver reported in November last year that the Galaxy Z Fold4 prototypes do not have a built-in S Pen slot. The Elec claimed in February that Samsung finalised plans to include a dedicated S Pen slot on the Galaxy Z Fold4.

Another key feature, the in-display fingerprint sensor, is also rumoured to be dropped from the Galaxy Z Fold4. BusinessKorea says Samsung prefers the current side-mounted fingerprint sensor as it delivers a better user experience.

ALSO READ: Samsung may not bring in-display fingerprint sensors to the next Galaxy Z phones

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.