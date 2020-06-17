Apple adds new graphics to 16-inch MacBook Pro that's up to 75% faster

Just a week ahead of WWDC, Apple has brought two new updates to the MacBook Pro and Max Pro, starting today.

Apple has released a new high-end graphics option for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Now, if you want to, you can configure your MacBook Pro to carry the new AMD Radeon Pro 5600M graphics with 8GB of HBM2 memory.

According to Apple, the new GPU option is capable of performing 75 per cent faster than the base 5500M graphics option for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and will help to elevate the graphics performance on your MacBook Pro to the highest level it can achieve.

The new graphics chip will run you an extra $1,050 to get the upgrade but if you are planning to do lots of heavy-duty work such as video production or 3D design, then you might as well go all the way right?

Aside from the new graphics update to the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple is also adding a new SSD kit for the Mac Pro which will allow customers to easily upgrade their internal storage from its original base configuration.

The kit will include two SSD modules that will come with the following capacity options: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB.

Pricing for the SSD kit has yet to be announced.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.