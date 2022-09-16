Apple agrees to add battery percentage indicator to iPhone XR, 11, 12 Mini and 13 Mini

iOS 16 brought the return of the battery percentage indicator to iPhones with notches. However, for some inexplicable reason, this feature wasn't available on the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Mini, and iPhone 13 Mini.

Predictably, owners of these phones weren't too happy at this news. And honestly, I'm with them, because it makes no sense. The whole point of this feature was to put the battery percentage within the battery icon. So if you can put a battery icon there, why can't you put the percentage inside?

Fortunately, it seems that Apple has listened because the latest iOS 16.1 beta now enables the battery percentage indicator for the above-mentioned phones.

While that's nice to know, I have to say that I'm not 100 per cent sold on this feature. Because other than the percentage indicator, there's no other visual indicator of how much battery is remaining.

The battery icon still appears full, so if you don't closely enough and register the actual percentage, you could quite easily mistake your phone as having full charge (see example above). Surely Apple could have retained the depleting battery icon while adding the percentage indicator on top?

Apple, please have a closer look at this before rolling out iOS 16.1.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.