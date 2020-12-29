Apple analyst Kuo says Apple car arriving in 2025 at the earliest

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has poured cold water on earlier Apple Car reports, saying that the market is too "bullish" about the Apple Car and rejected claims that Apple's first car would be ready by 2024.

Kuo believes that 2025 would be the earliest that Apple would launch a car and said that 2028 or later is a more realistic target.

According to Kuo, Apple has yet to nail down specifics on their car and given the fast-moving nature of the electric car market, Kuo thinks Apple will take its time and that the Apple won't arrive until later.

He also mentioned that despite Apple's considerable strengths and vast resources, it isn't always successful in new ventures. He cited the example of the HomePod in this instance, saying that Apple has failed to capture any meaningful share of the smart speaker market.

Finally, he explained that the self-driving auto space is competitive and Apple has yet to demonstrate their breakthroughs in AI or self-driving tech.

ALSO READ: Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes 'next level' battery technology: Sources

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.