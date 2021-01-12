Apple and Hyundai to sign deal for Apple Car by March, production to start as early as 2024

The past few weeks have been all about Apple's rumoured electric car .

Just days ago, it was rumoured that Apple was in talks with Hyundai to collaborate on an electric car. To which Hyundai issued a statement saying that it has been "receiving requests for potential cooperation from various companies regarding development of autonomous EVs".

And now, according to industry sources at the Korea IT News, Apple and Hyundai plan to sign a deal by March later this year and could start production as soon as 2024. This ties in with earlier reports that the Apple Car could come as soon as 2024.

Neither Apple nor Hyundai commented on this development.

Additionally, the report states that Apple and Hyundai would release a " beta version " of the car as early as next year.

Reports say that the cars would be built in the USA, at Hyundai's plant in Georgia or at a newly constructed factory somewhere else. The report also says that initial production will be at around 100,000 cars a year with annual capacity pegged at 400,000 cars.

There have been numerous rumours surrounding an Apple electric car but nothing's concrete yet. Though it is widely believed that Apple would make its own car, Apple could also develop a self-driving system and then offer it to car manufacturers.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.