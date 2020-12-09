Apple announces the AirPods Max for $849, available from 15 Dec

Apple just expanded the AirPods lineup with a new member, the AirPods Max.

Unlike the AirPods and AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max has an over-ear design. It comes with a 40mm Apple-designed dynamic driver for rich, deep bass, accurate mid-ranges, and crisp, clean high-frequency extension.

There is also a unique dual neodymium ring magnet motor for maintaining total harmonic distortion of less than 1 per cent across the entire audible range.

The AirPods Max are powered by an Apple-designed H1 chip in each ear cup. Coupled with advanced software, it delivers computational audio features such as Adaptive EQ and Spatial Audio.

The canopy is made of breathable knit mesh which distribute the weight and reduce on-head pressure. It also has a stainless steel headband with telescoping arms that extend smoothly to fit a wide variety of head shapes and sizes.

Each ear cup is attached through a revolutionary mechanism that balances and distributes ear cup pressure. This allows it to pivot and rotate freely to fit the unique contours of each user's head.

The ear cushion uses acoustically engineered memory foam to create an effective seal.

Volume control, play/pause/skip tracks, answer/end calls and Siri activation can be done via the Digital Crown. There is also a noise control button to switch between Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency mode.

Similar to the other AirPod models, the AirPods Max automatically pairs with all the devices signed in to the user's iCloud account. The AirPods Max use optical and position sensors to automatically detect when they are on the user's head.

In terms of battery life, the AirPod Max offer up to 20 hours of high-fidelity audio, talk time or movie playback with ANC and spatial audio enabled.

The battery can be charged via Lightning connector. Apple is providing a Lightning to USB-C charging cable. A 5-minute charge can provide up to 1.5 hours of listening time.

A soft, slim Smart Case is included with the AirPods Max, which put the headphones in an ultra-low power state.

The smart case for the AirPods Max.

PHOTO: Apple

The AirPods Max is available to order soon for $849 in Singapore, US and more than 24 other countries. Apple will start shipping them from Dec 15. It comes in five colours: space grey, silver, sky blue, green and pink.