Apple announces new 27-inch iMacs with 10th gen processors, new AMD graphics and more

Apple has just announced new 27-inch iMacs that come with Intel's newest 10th generation processors and a host of other updates.

They also announced minor updates to the 21.5-inch and iMac Pro, but more on that at the end.

Unfortunately, those hoping for a new design will have to wait a little while longer because the design is unchanged.

Inside, the new 27-inch iMacs will be powered by Intel's new 10th generation Comet Lake processors . The base model gets a 6-core Core i5 processor, while those wanting more performance can opt for an 8-core Core i7 processor or even a 10-core Core i9 processor.

As for memory and storage, the 27-inch iMacs can now be equipped with up to 128GB of memory and up to 8TB of SSD storage .

On the graphics front, these new iMacs will all be powered by AMD's new Radeon Pro 5000 series graphics .

The base model gets the Radeon Pro 5300 with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. Again, those who demand more or who have deep pockets can spec their iMacs with the top-of-the-line Radeon Pro 5700 XT that comes with 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

The display is still a 5K Retina one with support for the P3 colour space.

However, it now gets True Tone technology and can be equipped with the optional nano-texture glass (first seen on the Pro Display XDR ) that has a matte finish and is less prone to glare and reflection.

Also improved is the webcam, which now shoots at 1080p – up from 720p found in other Macs. The webcam also makes use of the built-in T2 chip for face detection, tone mapping, and exposure control.

Alongside the new webcam is a "studio quality" microphone array that uses three microphones. These are much welcomed updates for times like these where many of us have to do online meetings from home.

The T2 chip also works with the built-in speakers to enable variable EQ and deeper bass.

Strangely, despite the presence of the T2 chip, the new iMacs don't have any form of biometric security – there's no Face ID or Touch ID.

As for connectivity, you still get two USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports , four USB-A ports, an SD card reader ( UHS-II ), and a Gigabit Ethernet port. The Gigabit Ethernet port can be upgraded to a 10G port. Wi-Fi support is sadly only Wi-Fi 5 and not Wi-Fi 6 , though it's not a deal breaker.

The new 27-inch iMac will be available in three off-the-shelf configurations with prices starting at $2,599 . They are available now.

Updates to 21.5-inch iMac and iMac Pro

Apple also announced updates to the 21.5-inch iMac and iMac Pro. All 21.5-inch iMacs will come with SSDs as standard but customers can still opt for Fusion Drives if they so wish. Prices of the 21.5-inch iMac will begin at $1,598 and it's available now.

As for the iMac Pro, it now comes with a 10-core Xeon W processor as standard. Price of the iMac Pro will begin at $7,188 and it's also available now. Check out more details of the new iMac Pro over here .