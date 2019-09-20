Apple Arcade could boost ranks of videogame players

Apple's entry into online games with a low-cost subscription plan is expected to bring a fresh set of consumers into gaming and potentially reshape the multibillion-dollar market.

Apple Arcade, which launches Thursday, rides a trend of videogames played by subscribers instead of purchased as downloads or disks, and its US$4.99 (S$6.90) monthly price could wind up boosting ranks of players.

"My hunch is that it's a good thing for the market overall," said NPD Group games executive director Mat Piscatella.

"Apple Arcade might eat into free-to-play titles, or it might expand the market overall and attract many new players that haven't yet been drawn to paying for content on mobile."