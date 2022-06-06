The Apple Arcade is getting everything from spatulas to spaceships in June

Although a large chunk of the Internet is probably still talking about which professor — I mean, which Pokemon game they'd like to get when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet arrive in November, it goes without saying that we've still got about five months to go.

Since no amount of online debate is going to shorten the wait, how about filling in the blanks with a bunch of Apple Arcade titles in June?

At first glance, we get that this might not really be something worth writing home about, unless, of course, you happen to be a Space Harrier or Cooking Mama fan.

PHOTO: Office Create Corp

For those who are keen to get into the kitchen, or at the very least, a digital one, you might want to give Cooking Mama: Cuisine a shot.

It's scheduled to arrive a little later this month on June 17, and is every bit as lovable and therapeutic as you'd expect a Cooking Mama title to be.

Heck, if you've got nothing to do for that last fifteen minutes of your lunch break, perhaps you could spend it frying cartoon hamburger steaks.

PHOTO: YS Net

As for that Space Harrier title we were talking about, well...we kind of lied about that. And yet we didn't.

While this other title, which is called Air Twister isn't Space Harrier per se, it does come from famed developer Yu Suzuki as well, and it's quite similar to the latter in terms of gameplay too.

This quirky sci-fi shooter (of sorts) arrives towards the end of the month on June 24.

PHOTO: Konami

As for other games, if you enjoyed the 2019 game called Frogger in Toy Town from Konami, you'll be able to enjoy the sequel, named Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins starting today, June 3.

On top of that, we'll also be getting an additional App Store Great in Jigsaw Puzzle by MobilityWare+, which features good old-fashioned jigsaw puzzles with images from Disney, Hasbro, and other prominent brands.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.