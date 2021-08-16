Apple Arcade is reviving 2019's canned Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls soon

Konami's free-to-play Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls (with microtransactions) was previously soft-launched only in Canada back in 2019 but was shut down in less than a year.

However, it looks like the game will be back real soon and released exclusively under Apple Arcade.

Seeing as how it is currently listed as "coming soon" to the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV on Apple Arcade, we can safely assume it will be stripped of all the microtransactions and probably end up as a pretty decent entry to the Castlevania series.

According to Konami, Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is a full-fledged side-scrolling action game that includes 60 levels, a wide variety of equipment, daily and weekly missions, and more.

Players will get to play as Alucard and unlock other legendary characters such as Simon Belmont, Charlotte, Shanoa, Maria and more to come.

Seeing as how it is currently listed as "coming soon" to the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV on Apple Arcade, we can safely assume it will be stripped of all the microtransactions and probably end up as a pretty decent entry to the Castlevania series.

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls isn't the only game Apple Arcade subscribers can look forward to.

A rhythm version of Tetris is also coming real soon, called Tetris Beat. Both games have no release dates yet but we're guessing the wait won't be very long now…

This article was first published in Geek Culture.