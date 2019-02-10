Apple CEO confirms plans to roll out Apple Card internationally

On a recent trip to Germany, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms to the German press that there are plans to launch Apple Card internationally.
Speaking to German newspaper Bild, Cook said, "We want to offer the cards everywhere. We want to come to Germany."
However, he did not specify when Apple Card would be available in Germany nor did he say when it will be expanded to countries outside of the US.
Cook also said that launching a credit card is not so simple as countries have different rules and regulations. They also need to find suitable partners.
Apple Card is currently only available in the US in partnership with Goldman Sachs. One nice thing about the Apple Card is that it does not include any annual fees or transaction fees for foreign purchases. It also has a cash-back reward programme that is processed daily rather than monthly as most other credit cards do. Users can get up to 3 per cent cash-back and this will be deposited into the card at the end of every day. That said, one of the reasons why Apple Card is so popular is because it looks cool. The card itself is made out of titanium and only features the cardholder's name. There's no card number, security code, expiration date, or signature on the card. This article was first published in Hardware Zone.
Read also
Apple Card is currently only available in the US in partnership with Goldman Sachs.
One nice thing about the Apple Card is that it does not include any annual fees or transaction fees for foreign purchases.
It also has a cash-back reward programme that is processed daily rather than monthly as most other credit cards do. Users can get up to 3 per cent cash-back and this will be deposited into the card at the end of every day.
That said, one of the reasons why Apple Card is so popular is because it looks cool. The card itself is made out of titanium and only features the cardholder's name. There's no card number, security code, expiration date, or signature on the card.
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.