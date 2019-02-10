Apple CEO confirms plans to roll out Apple Card internationally

On a recent trip to Germany, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms to the German press that there are plans to launch Apple Card internationally.

Speaking to German newspaper Bild, Cook said, "We want to offer the cards everywhere. We want to come to Germany."

However, he did not specify when Apple Card would be available in Germany nor did he say when it will be expanded to countries outside of the US.

Cook also said that launching a credit card is not so simple as countries have different rules and regulations. They also need to find suitable partners.