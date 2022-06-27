Apple confirms iPad will no longer be supported as a home hub in iPadOS 16

The Apple iPad will not be supported as a home hub later this fall.

Apple confirmed in a statement to MacRumours that the iPad will no longer be supported as a home hub after the arrival of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. Therefore, users have to get a HomePod, HomePod mini or Apple TV to continue enjoying the features of a home hub. As the HomePod models are not officially sold in Singapore, consumers here have to use the Apple TV.

Although there is no specific reason provided by Apple for dropping support for the iPad as a home hub, it is likely related to its upcoming cross-platform Matter smart home connectivity standard.

Source: Apple, MacRumours

ALSO READ: Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro M2: Productivity workhouse but doesn’t live up to its Pro name