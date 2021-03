Apple is reportedly working on a rugged version of the Apple Watch.

Known internally as the "Explorer Edition", the upcoming Apple Watch is rumoured to have a rubberised casing which can survive knocks and scratches better than the aluminium, titanium and stainless steel cases.

The company plans to launch the rugged smartwatch this year or 2022 at the earliest, but Bloomberg cautions that the project could ultimately be cancelled or delayed.

