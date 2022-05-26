Apple continues making coding accessible to student developers with Swift

Ah, coding. Coding gets a bad rep for being difficult to comprehend, and even harder to do. But thanks to Apple, anyone can learn how to make an app through Swift.

Swift is a robust and intuitive programming language created by Apple that’s as easy to learn as it is powerful to use. With Swift, developers can create apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Apple Watch.

In fact, many developers have started incorporating Swift code into their apps. and some are even building all-new apps entirely in Swift. Such apps that have used Swift code that many of us are likely to have and use include LinkedIn, Eventbrite, VSCO and Airbnb.

Developers aren’t the only ones who’ve experienced the potential of Swift. Universities and academic institutions around the world teach with Swift and Xcode on Mac too. But what if you’ve got no background in coding? Then fear not. All you need is an M1 MacBook with the macOS 12.4, the latest version of Swift Playgrounds from the Mac App Store and the will to learn with step by step instructions.

Making coding accessible has been a goal of Apple’s for some time now. With the launch of Swift Student Challenge, Apple gives student developers the opportunity to showcase their love of coding by creating a Swift Playgrounds app project on a topic of their choice. Winners receive exclusive WWDC 2022 outerwear, a customised pin set, and one year of membership in the Apple Developer Program.

Two-time Swift Student Challenge winner Vincent Neo made a replica of a classic third-generation iPod called ‘swiftPod’. Created using SwiftUI, the iPod comes complete with a touch wheel, clock, calendar, notes and even a working solitaire game you can play. He even composed a few tunes on GarageBand for music playback. Neo also has five apps on the App Store, including ‘Environment‘ ‘Sunlight’ and ‘Atmosphere’.

Another student developer Richard Qi created a Swift Playground to help users better understand basic encryption concepts. Having had his accounts hacked before, he wants to empower people to have more control over their own lives online and their privacy.

Qi has also seen one of his coding projects go viral when he introduced an AR iPhone box where people could see the iPhone on the cover of the box “come to life”. He is also the creator behind Log app, which is focused on helping users track their job applications.

Swift is just the start for many developers and with WWDC 2022 coming up this 6 June, attendees have a lot to look forward to such as attend over 150 in-depth session videos where participants can learn how they can create the next generation of apps, learn how they can take their apps to the next level with a deeper dive into the new tools, technologies and advances across Apple Platforms and more!

The best part is, it’s completely free and available online via the Apple Developer app and website.

