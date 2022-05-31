Apple could unveil new MacBook Air at WWDC 2022

Word on the street is that Apple could finally unveil the eagerly anticipated next-generation MacBook Air at WWDC 2022.

There's been talk of a new MacBook Air for ages, especially after Apple unveiled the all-new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros last year. And there could be no better time to show it to the world than WWDC.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, any hardware launches at WWDC would "likely be on the Mac side," meaning a new Mac or something Mac-related.

He also believes that Apple is targeting to launch a new MacBook Air with M2 chips at the event. He said that developers have noticed Apple employees testing their apps with "next-generation MacBook Airs."

WWDC would be a great time to show off a new Mac because that's what developers rely on to do their work. A new, portable, and powerful MacBook Air would be the perfect "gift" to them.

That said, supply crunches in China caused by Covid-19 lockdowns could impact availability, which could cause Apple to think twice and delay its launch.

With WWDC 2022 just a week away, we won't have to wait long to find out.

ALSO READ: Apple's WWDC returns in its all-online format on June 6

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.