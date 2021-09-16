Apple discontinues the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max with the launch of iPhone 13

Apple discontinues the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max with the launch of the iPhone 13

The new iPhone 13 launch has effectively upgraded former non-Pro models to be equipped with some Pro-level capabilities such as the new main camera with sensor-shift optical image stabilization - a feature once reserved only for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

As such, Apple has now retired the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max.

The latest iPhone lineup available includes the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 12, iPhone SE, and the iPhone 11.

Apple also dropped the prices for the following older models:-

iPhone 12 Mini (64GB) - $979 (formerly $1,149)

iPhone 12 Mini (128GB) - $1,049 (formerly $1,219)

iPhone 12 Mini (256GB) - $1,219 (formerly $1,389)

iPhone 12 (64GB) - $1,149 (formerly $1,299)

iPhone 12 (128GB) - $1,219 (formerly $1,369)

iPhone 12 (256GB) - $1,389 (formerly $1,539)

iPhone 11 (64GB) - $799 (formerly $1,149)

iPhone 11 (128GB) - $869 (formerly $1,219)

Now the question is, should you even consider them?

Comparing within the same storage tiers, the new iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 are at most $100 more than their iPhone 12 equivalents at the newly adjusted prices. Given the advancements on the iPhone 13, in my opinion, you're better off getting the very latest.

However, if you're looking to save as much as possible to upgrade from an iPhone that's many generations old, the iPhone 11 options are decent considerations.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.