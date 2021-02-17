Apple expected to release a 'mini' iPhone this year despite poor iPhone 12 Mini sales

Despite lacklustre sale of the iPhone 12 Mini , Apple will likely still release a small iPhone this year.

According to numbers from Consumer Intelligence Research Numbers, sales of the iPhone 12 Mini made up just 6 per cent of sales of iPhones between October and November 2020.

However, it is said that Apple remain optimistic because of the unique circumstances of 2020.

It is believed that the iPhone 12 Mini was released to target the US and European markets and it won't be a stretch to say that the ongoing pandemic has drastically affected sales. Because everyone was now asked to stay home, people preferred getting a phone with a larger screen.

And while Asia has been affected to a lesser extent, the Asian market has historically favoured phones with larger screens which immediately puts the iPhone 12 Mini at a disadvantage.

Furthermore, customers who did buy the iPhone 12 Mini are reportedly immensely satisfied with their purchases.

It is believed Apple will stick to a four model lineup this year with the iPhone 13 so expect two Pro models, a single iPhone 13, and an iPhone 13 Mini.