Apple finally adds a dedicated macro mode button in iOS 15.2 beta 2

Macro mode is one of the new photography features of the latest iPhones. When the phones were first available, macro mode would be activated automatically as soon as you got close enough to the your subject.

However, many users found the change jarring while some others thought the phones were a little too eager to switch to macro mode when it could have still stuck with the main wide camera.

Apple attempted to fix this in iOS 15.1 by giving users a toggle to switch off automatic switching in the Camera settings menu. Unfortunately, that complicated matters as users found that manually switching to the ultra wide camera would yield different results than Apple's automatic macro mode.

Furthermore, some users who turned off automatic switching didn't know they had to switch to the ultra wide camera to enable macro mode.

Now, Apple is finally making things simple by adding a dedicated macro mode button that would appear when you are close enough to your subject. This feature is present in the second beta of iOS 15.2. Watch it in action below.

The process looks much simpler and it makes you wonder why Apple resisted adding a dedicated macro mode button for this long.

iOS 15.2 finally adds a manual toggle for Macro mode, right from the camera!

iOS 15.2 would also add other improvements including Find My lost item scanning, Communcation Safety, and Legacy Contacts, where you can a trusted person to access your Apple ID and data after you die.

No word yet on when Apple will release iOS 15.2.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.