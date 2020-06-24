Apple finally drops OSX, unveils macOS Big Sur

During its recent Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple unveiled its newest macOS Big Sur update, which is set to take over from the current Mac OS X which Apple had been using for almost two decades.

According to Apple, Big Sur will bring with it the biggest design change to the company’s line of computers since the Mac OS X came out 20 years ago, with changes made to numerous parts of the user interface, from the curvature of window corners, to the colour of the OS and dock icons.

Icons on the macOS have been reworked so they more closely resemble iOS icons whilst still retaining their “Mac personality”. Buttons will disappear when not in use, which helps to bring the content users are working on front and centre, instead of being cluttered by too many buttons and controls.

Apple has also optimised Safari for Big Sur, claiming that the browser is now 50 per cent faster than Google Chrome. It’ll also come with a new privacy report button so users will be able to see how websites are tracking their data.

Extensions on Safari will also be getting additional support, with users now able to select the website and timing they want the extension to be used, instead of having it run all the time. Users will also be able to customise their Safari start page with an image of their choice, or from a curated group of photos.

Other big updates that Big Sur will bring includes Memoji support to the Messages app, as well as the ability to pin important conversation to the top of the app.

The Apps map will also be updated, with users now able to curate their own lists of favourite places to dine and shop, as well as the ability to save locations such as your home and office as Favourites on the app.

With Apple closing the chapter on its Mac OS X, it will also be moving away from using Intel-based chips in favour of its own ARM-based Apple silicon chips.

The new macOS Big Sur update is slated to arrive later this fall.