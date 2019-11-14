Apple finally unveils the long-awaited 16-inch MacBook Pro

Earlier today, it was reported that Apple would finally announce the heavily rumoured 16-inch MacBook Pro this week. And now, it's finally here.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has a 16-inch Retina display (like duh). The resolution is 3,072 x 1,920 pixels. This gives it a pixel density count of 226ppi - roughly the same as the outgoing 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Yup, the 15-inch MacBook Pro is no more. The display also supports TrueTone technology and the DCI-P3 colour space. Maximum brightness is 500 nits.

The Magic Keyboard on the 16-inch MacBook Pro has been revamped to provide the best typing experience ever on a Mac notebook. PHOTO: Apple

The keyboard has been revamped. Apple calls it the Magic Keyboard and it now has a more conventional scissors mechanism and 1mm travel for a better typing experience.

Hopefully, this new mechanism will be carried over to the rest of the range and that it'll mean the end of Apple's keyboard woes.

There's still the Touch Bar but there's now a physical Esc key (yes!) and the power button on the right doubles as a Touch ID sensor.

As for size and weight, it's 16.2mm thick and weighs 2kg. It slightly larger and heavier than the old 15-inch model.

Inside, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is powered by Intel's 9th generation Core processors and you can get up to 64GB of RAM and 8TB of SSD storage. That's double the outgoing 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple says the new 16-inch MacBook Pro will deliver up to 2.1 times more performance than a quad-core 15-inch MacBook Pro.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro features the most advanced thermal architecture in a Mac notebook to enable the laptop to run at higher power for sustained periods of time. GIF: Apple

It also has a new thermal system with a 35 per cent larger heatsink and fans that provide 28 per cent more airflow.

As for graphics, the 16-inch MacBook Pro will get new AMD Radeon Pro 5000M series discrete GPU.

Readers hoping for more ports will be disappointed as the 16-inch MacBook Pro still comes with the same four USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports as the outgoing 15-inch model.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro also has a thoroughly revamped audio system with six speakers and Apple-patented "force-canceling woofers" that reduce unwanted distortion.

The built-in microphone array is also said to reduce hiss by up to 40 per cent and has a signal-to-noise ratio that rivals professional-grade digital microphones.

Apple has included the largest battery in the notebook and the battery life is claimed to be up to 11 hours. GIF: Apple

Finally, Apple has crammed the largest battery that they possible could into the 16-inch MacBook Pro - 100Wh. Battery life is claimed to be up to 11 hours of wireless web browsing or Apple TV video playback.

It's perhaps not quite the radical redesign that most of us were hoping for, but at least it has a new keyboard mechanism that will hopefully hold up better in real-world use.

Prices of the 16-inch MacBook Pro will start at S$3,499 and it's available for order today and will be coming to stores soon.

You can see the two off-the-shelf configurations in the image below.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Apple

To order, go to the Apple's website.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.