Apple finally updates the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard

It's finally here. Apple has finally updated its 13-inch MacBook Pro with its new Magic Keyboard.
Sadly, we aren't getting a 14-inch display. The Retina display still measures 13.3 inches across and has the same 2,560 x 1,600 pixels resolution.
Physically, the 13-inch MacBook Pro looks to be identical to its predecessor save for the Magic Keyboard.
The big changes are on the inside. The pricier four Thunderbolt 3 ports models will be getting Intel's newest 10th generation Core processors with Intel Iris Plus Graphics .
Apple says the Intel Iris Plus Graphics can deliver up to 80per cent more performance than the previous generation 13-inch MacBook Pro. It will also be able to connect to the Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution.
Long-time users will be happy to know that these models will also come with 16GB of fast 3,733MHz LPDDR4X memory as standard . And more demanding users will also be able to spec their machines with up to 32GB of memory.
Unfortunately, the more affordable two Thunderbolt 3 ports model will still be using Intel's older 8th generation processors with less powerful Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 that can only support a single 5K display at maximum.
The upside, however, is that Apple is doubling the storage on all models so even the entry-level two Thunderbolt 3 ports model will get a minimum of 256GB of storage. More demanding users can spec their machines with up to a 4TB SSD.
The Magic Keyboard is the same as the ones introduced in the 16-inch MacBook Pro and later the MacBook Air . It uses a redesigned scissor mechanism and has 1mm of travel.
The 13-inch MacBook Pro also has an inverted T layout for the arrow keys and a physical Esc key. Touch Bar and Touch ID make a return too.
The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is available for order now on Apple's website with prices starting at $1,899 .
I'll leave you with a quick look at the available off-the-shelf configurations and their prices:
|Processor
|8th generation 1.4GHz Core i5
|8th generation 1.4GHz Core i5
|10th generation 2GHz Core i5
|10th generation 2GHz Core i5
|Memory
|8GB
|8GB
|16GB
|16GB
|Storage
|256GB
|512GB
|512GB
|1TB
|Ports
|2 USB-C Thunderbolt 3
|2 USB-C Thunderbolt 3
|4 USB-C Thunderbolt 3
|4 USB-C Thunderbolt 3
|Price
|$1,899
|$2,199
|$2,699
|$2,999
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.