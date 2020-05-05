Apple finally updates the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard

It's finally here. Apple has finally updated its 13-inch MacBook Pro with its new Magic Keyboard.

Sadly, we aren't getting a 14-inch display. The Retina display still measures 13.3 inches across and has the same 2,560 x 1,600 pixels resolution.

Physically, the 13-inch MacBook Pro looks to be identical to its predecessor save for the Magic Keyboard.

The big changes are on the inside. The pricier four Thunderbolt 3 ports models will be getting Intel's newest 10th generation Core processors with Intel Iris Plus Graphics .

Apple says the Intel Iris Plus Graphics can deliver up to 80per cent more performance than the previous generation 13-inch MacBook Pro. It will also be able to connect to the Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution.

Long-time users will be happy to know that these models will also come with 16GB of fast 3,733MHz LPDDR4X memory as standard . And more demanding users will also be able to spec their machines with up to 32GB of memory.

Unfortunately, the more affordable two Thunderbolt 3 ports model will still be using Intel's older 8th generation processors with less powerful Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 that can only support a single 5K display at maximum.

The upside, however, is that Apple is doubling the storage on all models so even the entry-level two Thunderbolt 3 ports model will get a minimum of 256GB of storage. More demanding users can spec their machines with up to a 4TB SSD.

The Magic Keyboard is the same as the ones introduced in the 16-inch MacBook Pro and later the MacBook Air . It uses a redesigned scissor mechanism and has 1mm of travel.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro also has an inverted T layout for the arrow keys and a physical Esc key. Touch Bar and Touch ID make a return too.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is available for order now on Apple's website with prices starting at $1,899 .

I'll leave you with a quick look at the available off-the-shelf configurations and their prices:

Processor 8th generation 1.4GHz Core i5 8th generation 1.4GHz Core i5 10th generation 2GHz Core i5 10th generation 2GHz Core i5 Memory 8GB 8GB 16GB 16GB Storage 256GB 512GB 512GB 1TB Ports 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 3 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 3 4 USB-C Thunderbolt 3 4 USB-C Thunderbolt 3 Price $1,899 $2,199 $2,699 $2,999

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.