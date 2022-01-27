Apple invites photographers to shoot big in little ways with global Shot on iPhone Challenge

If there’s anything Apple prides itself on, it’s their cameras. Apple is inviting iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max usersto capture the little things in a big way with a macro photography Shot on iPhone Challenge.

Held from Jan 25 to Feb 16, 2022, participants can submit their photos and participate in the challenge by using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge on Twitter and Instagram.

Participants can also submit their photos via email to shotoniphone@apple.com, using the file format ‘firstname_lastname_macro_iPhonemodel.’ Subject line must be: ‘Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge Submission.’

A panel of expert judges will review worldwide submissions and select 10 winning photos. Amongst the team of judges National Geographic Explorer and award-winning photographer Anand Varma and other notable photographers and members of the industry such as Apeksha Maker, Peter McKinnon, Paddy Chao, Arem Duplessis, Billy Sorrentino, Della Huff, Kaiann Drance, Pamela Chen and Singapore’s very own Yik Keat Lee.

The winning photos will be celebrated in a gallery on Apple Newsroom, Apple’s website, Instagram and other official Apple accounts. The photos may also appear in digital campaigns, store locations, billboards or in a public exhibition.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.