Apple iPad, Air, Mini, Pro: Which is the best for you?

Arguably the best tablet device, the Apple iPad does it all and now comes in 4 different iterations in Singapore with iPad Air’s latest release in 2020. At face value, they are all tablets with basic features provided.
But, if you dig deeper, the 4 models – iPad, iPad Air, iPad mini, iPad Pro all differ in size, performance, and price.
Which iPad you buy could greatly affect your day-to-day experience. So we’ll break it down with our ultimate guide to help you decide which is best!
At first glance
Across all models, the operating system is all the same with iPadOS. This means that you get similar features, like split screen, wireless connectivity.
You also get to pair all of them with the Apple Pencil. So… they all seem really similar, right?
The question is, what then are the differences? Buckle-up, boys and girls.
Price & display
|Tablet Model
|Price
|Screen Size
|Screen Type
|Screen Resolution
|Weight
|iPad
|from $499
|10.2 inches
|Retina
|2160x1620
|from 490 grams
|iPad Air
|from $879
|10.5 inches
|Retina
|2360x1640
|from 458 grams
|iPad Mini
|from $599
|7.9 inches
|Retina
|2048x1536
|from 300 grams
|iPad Pro
|from $1,199
|11 & 12.9 inches
|Liquid Retina
|2388x1668 & 2732x2048
|from 471 & 641 grams
Other features
|Tablet Model
|Apple Pencil
|Storage
|Keyboard
|Audio
|Authetication
|iPad
|1st generation
|32GB 128GB
|Smart Keyboard
|Two speaker
|Touch ID
|iPad Air
|2nd generation
|64GB 256GB
|Magic Keyboard Smart Keyboard Folio
|Two speaker
|Touch ID
|iPad mini
|1st generation
|64GB 256GB
|NA
|Two speaker
|Touch ID
|iPad Pro
|2nd generation
|128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB
|Magic Keyboard Smart Keyboard Folio
|Four speaker
In order of power: iPad mini < iPad < iPad Air < iPad Pro. However, we’ve got to really think: how much power hits just the right spot for the kind of user you are?
iPad – for the casual userPHOTO: Apple Singapore
The iPad is touted by Apple to be its most popular tablet device. Simply put, it is now Apple’s most affordable tablet model which makes it hugely attractive.
The latest iPad is compatible with the Smart Keyboard and the Apple Pencil, as well as a PS4 or Xbox wireless controller.
However, the iPad is still running on the A12 Bionic chip. This is considered outdated compared to the iPad Air which runs on an A14 Bionic chip, and iPad Pro which runs on A12Z Bionic chip.
The iPad will still be able to run multiple apps at once and handle heavy processing. But don’t expect it to be as zippy as the other models.
In the end, the iPad still does the job. This makes it perfect for casual users who do not use the tablet as their main device for day to day tasks.
For those looking to buy a tablet just for entertainment purposes or looking to do some light work, the normal iPad works best.
- Price: from $499 (32 GB); from $649 (128 GB)
iPad Air – for the everyday user
This powerful tablet device sits just below the iPad Pro in terms of performance and price. You can safely call the iPad Air the middle child of all iPads.
It is not as budget-friendly as the iPad, but the price point isn’t as steep as the iPad Pro. With the new A14 Bionic Chip, this tablet is the new cool kid in the block.
It can run multiple apps a lot more smoothly than the iPad and can handle light gaming well.
Users who rely a lot on their tablets are encouraged to get the iPad Air since it comes with a relatively large screen.
This allows for comfortable viewing when you’re doing work (or watching Netflix). Not to mention that it is also extremely lightweight (hence, just like Air)!
For all you university students in Singapore looking for a smaller device to bring to school to take down notes, I say go for the iPad Air.
- Price: from $879 (64 GB); from $1,099 (256 GB)
iPad mini – for those always on the move
Size really doesn’t matter in terms of performance for iPad mini. It is fitted with the A12 Bionic chip, meaning that it performs as well as the iPad.
The selling point of this device is it’s smaller body which you can tuck easily into your backpack. Because of this, the iPad Mini actually has a sharper screen image which makes videos a real treat to watch.
Unfortunately, the iPad Mini is not compatible with the Smart Keyboard. So, you will have to use the on-screen keyboard.
On the other hand, this makes sense for light packers who usually need a device which is truly portable.
If you’re a professional who depends on an easy-to-use, portable and lightweight tablet for work, look no further.
- Price: from $599 (64 GB); from $819 (256 GB)
iPad Pro – for those who live and breathe the iPad
Big, powerful and pricey. The iPad Pro can be described in those three words. These words could mean extremely different things to different users.
However, it is clear that the iPad Pro is the alpha out of all the 4 models. It comes with the strongest A12Z Bionic chip so you can run more apps and process everything very smoothly. It also comes in 12.9 inches which is the biggest screen out of all iPads.
This is a boon for professionals who use the screen to design, edit or produce work regularly. The rear camera is 12MP and can record 4K video at 60 frames per second.
If you’re a professional designer or artist who depends hugely on a tablet for work, the iPad Pro is the obvious choice. Grab a keyboard to match, and you’ll have a whole “Macbook”.
- Price:
- 11 inch model – from $1,199 (128 GB); from $1,349 (256 GB); from $1,649 (512 GB); from $1,949 (1 TB)
- 12.9 inch model – from $1,499 (128 GB); from $1,649 (256 GB); from $1,949 (512 GB); from $2,249 (1 TB)
Getting your iPad
Now that we’ve rounded up every Apple iPad there is in the Singapore market, it’s time for you to get yours!
