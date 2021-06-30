Apple iPads with bigger displays could be in the pipeline

If you find the current Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro a bit small, you're not alone. According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, Apple is looking at iPads with bigger displays.

Gurman's sources claim that Apple's engineers and designers are exploring larger iPads that could launch in a couple of years at the earliest. Gurman believes it will not be next year as Apple is already testing an iPad Pro prototype with a glass back and MagSafe charging system.

If Apple increases the display size on the iPad, it will blur the lines between tablet and laptop. However, iPadOS is currently holding the tablet back from being a proper laptop replacement.