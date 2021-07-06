Apple iPhone 13 said to come with bigger wireless charging coils

Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 lineup may come with bigger wireless charging coils.

Tipster Max Weinbach shared in his YouTube video that there could be a "slightly bigger" wireless charging coil in the iPhone 13 models.

This would mean better heat management, higher wattage, and stronger MagSafe magnets. Weinbach added that it could pave the way for reverse wireless charging to be supported on the iPhone in the near future.

Reverse wireless charging, a feature found on several flagship Android phones, has been rumoured to be coming to the iPhone for the past two years. Japanese site Macotakara, analyst Ming Chi Kuo and other industry insiders claimed in 2019 that the iPhone will offer reverse wireless charging.

Apple's FCC filing in October 2020 also suggested a possibility of reverse wireless charging coming to the iPhone 12. Bloomberg reported last month that Apple is working on an iPad Pro prototype with a glass back , MagSafe system and reverse wireless charging support.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.