Apple iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders said to be worse than the iPhone 13 mini

Apple's iPhone 14 strategy did not fare as well as the company has expected according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Pre-orders for the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are said to be worse than the iPhone SE (2022) and iPhone 13 mini. Kuo singled out the pre-order numbers of the iPhone 14 Plus as "significantly lower than expected" With stocks of both models expected to be in retail stores at launch, Kuo says it reflects "lackluster demand".

On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max saw "neutral" and "good" pre-order numbers compared to their predecessors. With delivery wait times of at least four weeks, Kuo claims it is an indication of good demand. It remains to be seen if Apple will increase shipment of the Pro models and cut orders for the standard models.

