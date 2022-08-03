The Apple iPhone 14 Pro may have higher grade materials for its OLED display

Aside from 120Hz refresh rates, the quality of the OLED display could be another differentiator for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro.

Sources told TheElec Samsung is using different material grades on the OLED panels for the Apple iPhone 14 lineup. While the iPhone 14 Pro models are using the M12 material set, the iPhone 14 models are said to be using the M11 material set.

The iPhone 14 models will be used the less advanced, low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED panels while the iPhone 14 Pro models will use the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) TFT OLED panels. The decision to use different material grades for the OLED panels is said to be due to cost considerations.

Apple is expected to keep other high-end features such as the A16 chipset, faster memory, 48MP main camera, and a titanium alloy chassis exclusive to the Pro models.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.