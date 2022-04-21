Apple iPhone 14 rumoured to have autofocus front camera with wider aperture

Apple is expected to upgrade the front camera on the iPhone 14 in two key aspects.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the front camera of the four iPhone 14 models will have autofocus and f/1.9 aperture. In comparison, the front camera of the iPhone 13 is fixed focus and has an aperture of f/2.2.

Kuo says the autofocus and wider aperture will enable the front camera to deliver better shallow depth-of-field effects for selfie/portrait mode. It is also essential for improving the focusing effect during FaceTime, video calls and live streaming.

The upgraded front camera is likely to be housed in a new pill-shaped cutout on the iPhone 14 Pro. The rear primary camera on the Pro models is also getting a huge boost from 12MP to 48MP. The sensor size is said to be 21 per cent bigger which will result in a bigger camera bump.

ALSO READ: Apple starts manufacturing iPhone 13 in India

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.