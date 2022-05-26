Apple to kick off WWDC 2022 on June 6

Apple has finally announced the schedule for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) and developers have a lot to look forward to.

Similar to last year’s WWDC, this year’s event will also be taking place virtually and for free too. WWDC will kick off on June 6 with a keynote that will launch first looks at groundbreaking updates coming to Apple platforms.

After the keynote, participants can attend Platforms State of the Union where they will learn how they can take their apps to the next level with a deeper dive into the new tools, technologies and advances across Apple Platforms.

Following that is the Apple Design Awards. Every year, the Apple Design Awards recognise and celebrate the art, craft, creativity, and technical expertise that Apple developers bring to their work.

And that’s just for one day!

Throughout the week, developers will be able to connect directly with Apple engineers and designers with over 150 in-depth session videos where participants can learn how they can create the next generation of apps.

Apple Developer Program members, Apple Developer Enterprise Program members, and 2022 Swift Student Challenge award recipients can request one-on-one lab appointments with Apple experts for guidance on implementing the latest technologies, following best practices, and designing their apps.

In addition to sessions and lab consultations, Apple engineers and designers will host activities all week in Digital Lounges to help developers engage in technical discussions, get answers to their questions, and connect with the community.

Interested attendees can experience WWDC 2022 via the Apple Developer app available on Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

Developers can browse content by topic, register for Digital Lounges and one-on-one lab consultations, watch videos with their peers using SharePlay, copy code directly from session videos, read feature stories, and more.

Developers can also access all WWDC content, registration, news, feature stories, and documentation on the Apple Developer website.

For more information on schedule, such as specific timings, check out the official announcement on the Apple website.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.