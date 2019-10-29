Apple to launch pro version of AirPods on Oct 30 at pro-level price of $379

As much as Apple’s AirPods work like absolute magic when it comes to pairing with iPhones and Mac devices, it’s hard to argue against the fact that the earphones are painfully meh when it comes to actual audio quality.

The tech giant aims to fix that with their upcoming AirPods Pro, the pro-grade version of their wireless earbuds that comes with a pro-grade price: $379. Yikes.

For that price, Apple promises it’ll be “magic like you’ve never heard,” according to their marketing spiel. The redesigned earbuds will offer a more comfortable fit with customisable silicone tips, as well as other long-requested features.

But in all honesty, you probably have heard about the features if you have some sense of other truly wireless earphones available in the market.

Apple is touting things like Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode on the AirPods Pro, which is a great upgrade from the vanilla AirPods, but nothing exactly new or exciting. Brands such as Sony, Jabra, and many more have had those features on their own wireless earbuds for years.