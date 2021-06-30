Apple launches the International Collection Apple Watch Sport Loop bands

Apple just unveiled the International Collection bands for the Apple Watch to celebrate the indescribable drive and competitive spirit of all athletes and fans.

The International Collection bands feature 22 limited-edition Sport Loop bands with colourful designs that represent the 22 countries across the globe.

The 22 countries are Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the US.

Each band also features a matching downloadable Stripes watch face for users to personalise their Apple Watch and show their support.

The International Collection Apple Watch Sport Loop bands are available in 40mm and 44mm from today for $69.