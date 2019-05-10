Apple launches iPhone 6s service program for no power issues

PHOTO: Weibo/IT之家
Hardware Zone

Apple has rolled out a repair programme for the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus.

Certain iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices manufactured between October 2018 to August 2019 may not power on due to a component that may fail.

If your iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus is affected, Apple will repair it for free.

No other iPhone models are part of the repair programme. In addition, it does not extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus.

The repair programme will cover affected iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices for two years after the first retail sale of the unit.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Apple iPhones

