Apple may consider bundling AirPods with 2020 iPhones

AirPods could be bundled with the 2020 iPhone models according to DigiTimes.

DigiTimes' industry sources claim that smartphone vendors such as Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi are considering to bundle their 2020 phone models with true wireless stereo earbuds.

The report also mentioned that chip demand for the true wireless stereo earbuds is expected to be strong next year.

As AirPods become a growing revenue stream for Apple, it is hard to imagine the company giving it up and bundling them with the new iPhones.

After all, Apple hesitated to upgrade the bundled iPhone charger for many years before doing so this year for the iPhone 11 Pro models.

Even if Apple is really going to bundle the AirPods with the 2020 models, it could be limited to the Pro models and prices of the phones could go up.

For other smartphone vendors, the possibility of it happening is higher since we've already seen Samsung bundling the Galaxy Buds as a pre-order freebie and a premium accessory in the retail package of the Galaxy Fold.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.