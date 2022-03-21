Apple may delay the launch of the next MacBook Air

If you've been yearning for the new MacBook Air to arrive, you may have to wait a little longer.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg wrote in his latest newsletter that Apple may have delayed the launch of the MacBook Air to the second half of the year. The new MacBook Air, which is rumoured to come with a thinner, lighter design, MagSafe charging, off-white bezels, a notch and iMac-style colours, was initially expected to launch early this year.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported in September 2021 that the MacBook Air is likely to arrive in Q3 , which is a hint that the global component shortage is affecting Apple's product launches.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.