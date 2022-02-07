Apple may hold an online event on March 8 to unveil the new iPhone SE and iPad Air

Apple is said to be holding an online event on or near March 8.

People with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg that Apple's first product launch event of the year will see the unveiling of the new iPhone SE and iPad Air. The new iPhone SE is expected to have 5G connectivity, better camera, a faster processor, and a design similar to the current model. The new iPad Air will also have 5G connectivity and a faster processor. In addition, a new Mac with Apple Silicon could be announced at the event.

As for iOS 15.4, Apple is aiming to release the next software update in the first half of March. iOS 15.4 beta adds a feature that allows users to use Face ID with a mask, and introduces new emojis and Universal Control for using a single keyboard and trackpad across multiple iPads and Macs.

For the latter half of the year, Bloomberg reiterates that there will be multiple keynote events to launch the iPhone 14 and new Macs. 2022 is expected to be the year when Apple unveils its "widest array" of new products. The mixed reality headset, which was initially expected to launch at the end of the year , is now more likely to be released next year due to development challenges.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.