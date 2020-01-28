Apple may introduce a new colour option to the iPhone 12 lineup

Apple could be introducing a new colour finish to the iPhone 12 lineup.

According to tipster Max Weinbach, Apple is expected to unveil a navy blue finish for the iPhone 12 lineup which will replace the current midnight green option.

The midnight green finish is available on the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models.

Weinbach accurately predicted that Apple would release a new colour option for the successor of the iPhone XR, which turned out to be a light green finish for the iPhone 11.

Apple is rumoured to be launching as many as four new iPhone models later this year; two models (5.4 and 6.1-inch) with dual rear cameras and two models (6.1 and 6.7-inch) with three rear cameras.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.