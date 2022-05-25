Apple Music subscription for students increased by $1 per month

The monthly subscription fee of Apple Music has increased for university students in Singapore.

Previously, university students in Singapore paid $4.98 per month for Apple Music. Now, Apple has silently increased the monthly subscription fee to $5.98 per month. The price increase not only affects university students in Singapore but also in other countries including Australia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, India, South Africa, Indonesia, Israel and Kenya.

Apple Music is available as an individual subscription at $9.98 per month or a family subscription at $14.98 per month with up to five accounts. Alternatively, consumers can sign up for Apple One plans which start at $16.95 per month.