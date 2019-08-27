Apple Music unveils a hand-picked playlist that suggest latest tracks to users everyday

Content is everything and having lots of great content is just one half of the picture. The second half is about helping users discover them.

To do that, Apple Music is introducing a new playlist called "New Music Daily" that, wait for it, introduces users to new music daily.

Unlike some of its rivals which use computer algorithms, the New Music Daily playlist will feature songs that are hand-picked by Apple Music's editors.

This is a global playlist and will feature songs of various languages and genres including pop, reggae, hip-hop, and more.

The playlist, as I can see today at the time of writing, is headlined by Tainy's Adicto and features songs by household names like Taylor Swift and Charlie Puth, and more obscure ones like More Giraffes and Freedom Fry. It's an eclectic mix and I like it.

Apple Music users can check out the new New Music Daily playlist here.

Happy listening.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.