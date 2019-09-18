Streaming subscriptions in Singapore: Apple Music vs Spotify Music

Sometimes I chance upon 90s memes about how we used “share” songs over MSN messenger and load it into our mp3 players. All I can say is: Thank God for Apple Music and Spotify. Online music streaming has saved us all.

The biggest names in today’s scene are Apple Music and Spotify. Save for Spotify’s free (ad-supported) version, the 2 are as good as perfect substitutes in terms of price and music offerings. If you’re undecided, just choose the one you think looks better.

Download the free trials, fiddle around with it, and then pick the user experience you prefer.

Don’t believe me? I did my research and price comparison; here’s what I found.

Apple Music vs Spotify

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of their prices:

Apple Music Spotify Premium Free trial Free for 3 months Free for 3 months Free plan – Free but with advertisements, and no offline mode (no downloads) Student plan $4.98 monthly $4.99 monthly Standard plan $9.98 monthly $9.90 monthly (or $8.90 monthly for 12-month Singtel contract) Family plan $$14.98 monthly $14.98 monthly

Told you so. The prices for Apple Music and Spotify are almost the same, only differing by less than 10 cents — if any at all.

TLDR;

Both Apple Music and Spotify have a 3-month free trial for their full versions.

Unlike Spotify, Apple Music does not have a free plan.

Apple Music’s student plan is $0.01 cheaper than Spotify’s.

Spotify Premium is $0.08 cheaper than Apple Music, and if you sign up via Singtel, you can further save up to $1 monthly.

Apple Music and Spotify’s family plans are the same price, and both allow up to 6 members per subscription.

Apple Music is more compatible with Apple devices, but Spotify works well with just about everything else.

Free Apple Music and Spotify options - 3-months free trial and more

Free music streaming options Monthly subscription fee Things to note Apple Music free trial $0 Only valid for 3 months Spotify Premium free trial $0 Only valid for 3 months Spotify Free $0 Advertisements, no downloads

If you die-die don’t want to pay, you should first exhaust your free trials from both Apple Music and Spotify, before settling for Spotify Free.