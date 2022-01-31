Apple now has 1.8b active devices, could exceed 2b this year

Besides hitting its biggest quarter earnings ever, Apple also shared the total number of active devices around the world.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri said during the earnings call that the company now has 1.8 billion active devices, and it could surpass two billion later this year if the growth momentum is sustained.

To put this figure into perspective, Cook shared one year ago that the active base consisted of 1.65 billion devices. The total active base in 2020 and 2019 was 1.5 billion and 1.4 billion respectively.

While Apple forecasts continued supply chain constraints and uncertainty caused by Covid-19, it is expecting a record March quarter. Therefore, the two-billion milestone is definitely within reach.

ALSO READ: Upcoming iOS update will enable iPhones to accept contactless payments